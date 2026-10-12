HMS Trent Tests Drones for Disaster Response in Montserrat

HMS Trent tested drones over Montserrat’s exclusion zone and at Rendezvous Beach on Thursday, October 8, exploring how the technology could support damage assessments and the future delivery of essential supplies after a natural disaster.

The exercise took place on the final day of the Royal Navy patrol vessel’s three-day visit to the island. It simulated conditions that could be experienced after a hurricane and examined how uncrewed aircraft systems might complement the work of Montserrat’s emergency response agencies.

According to a Government House release issued on October 12, the trial is believed to be one of the Royal Navy’s first exercises of its kind.

Two drones were used. One flew over the exclusion zone to demonstrate the potential for rapid aerial damage assessments following a disaster.

The second successfully flew to and landed at Rendezvous Beach, testing a capability that could potentially be used in future emergencies to deliver medical equipment, medicine and water. The release did not report that supplies were delivered during the trial.

Rendezvous Beach was deliberately selected as a safety precaution because it is a quiet, unpopulated stretch of coastline. With the new supply-delivery capability being tested for the first time, the location reduced the risk of interaction between the drone and members of the public if a problem arose.

For Montserrat, the exercise provided an opportunity to examine new approaches to disaster preparedness and response. It also allowed HMS Trent’s crew to test their uncrewed aircraft capability in a live Caribbean operating environment.

The trial followed the ship’s October 6 to 8 visit, which was organised to strengthen emergency preparedness and cooperation with local agencies during the hurricane season.

The release said the exercise formed part of broader regional efforts to strengthen resilience, preparedness and cooperation in responding to natural disasters.

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