Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — The Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) is warning retail investors across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to remain vigilant against increasingly sophisticated investment fraud schemes, which are becoming more prevalent within the region.

The warning follows a recent statement issued by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), entitled “Statement on Rising Fraud Targeting Retail Investor Accounts at Market Intermediaries”. The statement highlights the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI), social engineering and digital platforms by fraudsters to target investors, gain unauthorized access to accounts and facilitate fraudulent transactions.

The ECSRC is concerned about the increasing exposure of individuals within the region to deceptive investment solicitations and impersonation schemes. Fraudsters frequently pose as legitimate investment professionals, financial institutions, regulatory authorities or trusted individuals to gain the confidence of unsuspecting members of the public.

Common schemes include impersonation of trusted individuals or organizations, account takeovers, identity theft and fraudulent investment opportunities promising unusually high or guaranteed returns. These schemes are often promoted through social media, messaging applications, telephone calls and other digital channels.

IOSCO notes that technological advancements, particularly AI, are making these schemes easier to execute on a larger scale and across multiple jurisdictions. Investors may also be manipulated into voluntarily sharing confidential information or authorizing transactions

without realizing they are being defrauded.

The ECSRC is reminding investors that protecting their investments begins with exercising due diligence and recognizing the warning signs of financial fraud. Members of the public are encouraged to:

Verify before investing: Confirm that individuals and entities offering investment opportunities are legitimate and appropriately licensed or registered.

Be wary of unrealistic promises: Guaranteed profits, unusually high returns and promises of quick wealth are common red flags.

Avoid pressure tactics: Do not allow anyone to rush you into making financial decisions or transferring funds.

Protect personal information: Never share passwords, account credentials, verification codes or sensitive financial information with unverified individuals.

Verify communications independently: Contact organizations directly using their officially published contact information if you receive suspicious messages or requests.

Exercise caution online: Do not assume an investment opportunity is legitimate simply because it appears on social media or is promoted by someone familiar.

Report suspicious activity: Contact your financial institution and the relevant authorities promptly if you suspect you have been targeted or have fallen victim to a scam.

The ECSRC wishes to emphasize that it does not solicit investments, request deposits from members of the public or promote investment opportunities. Any communication claiming otherwise should be treated with caution and independently verified.

The ECSRC supports IOSCO’s call for greater cooperation and timely information-sharing among regulators, financial institutions and other stakeholders to address the growing threat of investment fraud. As these schemes increasingly cross geographical and regulatory

boundaries, a coordinated approach is essential to protecting investors and maintaining confidence in financial markets.

The Commission remains committed to promoting investor education, encouraging responsible investment practices and safeguarding the integrity of the securities market throughout the ECCU.

Investors are reminded: If an investment opportunity sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Always verify before you invest. Protect your money and your personal information.

For further information or to report suspicious investment-related activity, members of the public are encouraged to contact the ECSRC through its official communication channels.

About the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC)

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) is the independent regulator of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market (ECSM). The Commission is responsible for regulating and supervising the securities industry within the Member States of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), promoting investor protection, maintaining fair, efficient and transparent markets, and supporting the development of a robust regional capital market.

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