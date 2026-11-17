BRADES, MONTSERRAT – Montserrat will welcome members of the international sailing community later this month when the Salty Dawg Sailing Association (SDSA) holds its inaugural rendezvous on the island from November 28 to December 1, 2026.

The visit will bring cruising yachts and their crews to Montserrat following the Association’s annual Caribbean Rally to Antigua, providing an opportunity to showcase the island’s tourism attractions, culture and hospitality to an international audience of sailing enthusiasts.

According to a release from the Montserrat Tourism Authority, the initiative is also expected to create business opportunities for local restaurants, tour operators, transportation providers and other service businesses, while strengthening Montserrat’s position in the regional yachting market.

The visit is being coordinated by an inter-agency working group chaired by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Camille Thomas. The group includes the Business, Trade and Investment Unit, Montserrat Tourism Authority, Montserrat Port Authority, Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service, Immigration Department and representatives of the local yachting community.

Preparations have included arrangements for customs and immigration clearance, including clearance outside normal working hours where advance notice is provided, as well as a host team to welcome visiting crews and provide information during their stay.

Premier Reuben T. Meade said the Government was committed to making Montserrat more accessible and welcoming to visiting sailors.

“Cruising sailors have told us what they need: a safe anchorage, a simple way to get ashore and clear information once they arrive. The Government of Montserrat has worked to put these arrangements in place, and we want this rendezvous to be the start of a lasting relationship with the Salty Dawg Sailing Association and the wider cruising community,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Montserrat Tourism Authority, Rosetta West-Gerald, said the rendezvous would provide an opportunity to introduce the island to travellers seeking authentic experiences and meaningful connections with the destinations they visit.

She said the Authority looked forward to showcasing Montserrat’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and people, while creating opportunities for local businesses and service providers to establish relationships with the yachting community.

Kathy Kubic of the Salty Dawg Sailing Association also welcomed the partnership, saying, “The Salty Dawgs are psyched to begin a new partnership with Montserrat! We can’t wait to visit this beautiful island for our first Montserrat Rendezvous this fall.”

Cultural welcome and island excursions

The inaugural rendezvous will feature a welcome reception bringing together Government representatives, visiting sailors and members of the local yachting community. The programme will include official remarks, a toast and plaque exchange, alongside cultural performances by the Emerald Shamiole Masquerades and Genisys Steel Orchestra.

The following day, visiting crews will be treated to a cultural party at Isles Bay Beach, featuring guest artistes, roasted pig and local delicacies.

The wider programme is expected to include guided excursions to Plymouth, St. George’s Hill and the island’s volcano viewpoints, as well as hiking in the Centre Hills, snorkelling, turtle walks and visits to heritage and cultural attractions.

The timing of the visit, just ahead of Montserrat’s Christmas Festival season, will also give visitors an opportunity to experience the island’s distinctive Afro-Irish heritage, local food, music and cultural traditions.

Among the attractions being promoted to visiting sailors is Plymouth, the former capital buried by volcanic activity and frequently described as the Caribbean’s modern-day Pompeii. The island’s hiking trails, birdwatching opportunities, heritage sites and local crafts are also expected to feature in the visitor experience.

Local businesses interested in offering tours, transportation, food, crafts and other services to the visiting crews are being encouraged to contact the Montserrat Tourism Authority.

Arrangements for visiting yachts

Little Bay is Montserrat’s official port of entry. Yacht captains are required to arrange clearance in advance through the SailClear system and contact Montserrat Port on VHF Channel 16 upon entering the island’s waters for berthing instructions.

Following clearance, yachts may anchor at Little Bay or Rendezvous Bay. There are currently no mooring buoys around the island, meaning vessels must use their own anchoring equipment.

Captains are encouraged to review current entry and clearance requirements before arrival. Further information is available through the Montserrat Tourism Authority’s yachting page at www.visitmontserrat.com/yachting/.

Sailors interested in participating in the inaugural rendezvous can register through the Salty Dawg Sailing Association at www.saltydawgsailing.org/login. Registration deadlines, fees and eligibility requirements are available through the Association.

For local tourism information, the Montserrat Tourism Authority can be contacted at info@montserrattourism.ms.

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