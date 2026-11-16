Montserrat will have a one-goal deficit to overcome when they face Nicaragua in the second leg of their Concacaf Nations League Play-In tie on Tuesday, November 17, after suffering a 2-1 defeat in Friday’s opening encounter.

The match, played at Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, saw Nicaragua come from behind to claim victory after Montserrat had taken the lead despite being reduced to ten men.

Montserrat’s challenge became more difficult in the 17th minute when Lenni Cirino was shown a red card, leaving the team to play the remainder of the match with ten players.

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Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Emerald Boys broke the deadlock in the 35th minute through Ashley Boatswin. His initial penalty attempt was saved, but he reacted quickly to score from the rebound and give Montserrat a 1-0 lead.

Nicaragua drew level in the 59th minute when Montserrat defender Samuel Fenton inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

The home side completed the comeback in the 72nd minute through Efraín Mejía, who produced an individual run down the left before curling a right-footed shot into the top-right corner.

The 2-1 result gives Nicaragua a narrow advantage heading into Tuesday’s return fixture, when the Central American side will host Montserrat.

The two teams are competing in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League A and C Play-In, with a place in the Gold Cup Prelims at stake. Montserrat will need a victory in the second leg to keep its hopes of progressing alive.

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