The Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) are warning businesses, financial service providers and professional service operators in Montserrat to ensure they meet all legal registration, licensing and regulatory requirements, threatening enforcement action against those operating outside the law.

In a joint statement issued on November 12, the agencies called on all physical and online businesses, non-financial professionals and non-profit organisations operating in or from Montserrat to take immediate steps to regularise their status.

The statement was issued by Fabian Singh, Commissioner and Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property at the FSC, and Commissioner of Police Mark Payne.

The agencies stressed that businesses must not commence or continue activities without the registration or licence required by law. Those already operating without the necessary authorisation have been instructed to cease the relevant activities immediately and seek guidance from the FSC on how to regularise their status.

The FSC, which includes the Companies and Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), identified several pieces of legislation governing business registration and obligations, including the Companies Act 2023, the Registration of Business Names Act and the Micro and Small Business Act.

It emphasised that operating online, on a small scale or through an incorporated company does not exempt an entity from applicable legal requirements.

The statement also highlighted the distinction between registering a business or company and obtaining a licence to provide regulated services. Registration of a company or business name does not constitute a financial services licence.

Activities such as money services, virtual asset services and other financial and non-financial activities designated as licensable must not be undertaken without the appropriate authorisation. The agencies further cautioned that submitting a licence application does not give an entity permission to begin operating.

The warning extends beyond conventional businesses to include real estate agents, lawyers, accountants, company managers and dealers in high-value commodities and luxury goods.

These professionals and businesses must confirm and meet the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) requirements applicable to their activities under FSC supervision.

The agencies noted that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards require designated non-financial businesses and professions to be subject to appropriate registration or licensing and ongoing supervision. Non-profit organisations are also required to meet applicable registration and oversight obligations and have safeguards in place to prevent their funds from being diverted for terrorist financing.

According to the statement, registration and licensing requirements are intended to establish transparency over business ownership and operations, ensure that service providers are authorised to offer regulated services and strengthen compliance with relevant legislation.

The measures also help protect customers, investors and donors, promote fair competition and safeguard Montserrat against financial crime.

Coordinated enforcement action

The FSC and RMPS have signalled a firm, coordinated approach to addressing non-compliance, with each agency acting within its statutory responsibilities.

Their response will include lawful information-sharing, referrals, risk assessments and regulatory and investigative action to identify businesses and individuals conducting activities without the required registration or licences.

The FSC will exercise its registration, licensing and supervisory powers, while the police will use their law enforcement powers to address breaches falling within their mandate.

Depending on the evidence and applicable law, non-compliance could result in regulatory action, investigation, prosecution and prescribed penalties.

The agencies also made clear that voluntarily approaching the authorities or submitting an application to regularise a business does not automatically authorise continued operations, remove existing obligations or prevent enforcement action.

Businesses and other entities are therefore being urged to review their registration and licensing status, submit outstanding documents and ensure they have appropriate compliance safeguards in place.

The joint statement ends with a call for operators to stop any unregistered or unlicensed activities where authorisation is required, complete the necessary registration and licensing processes, and maintain compliance with their ongoing regulatory obligations.

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