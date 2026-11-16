The Government of Montserrat has announced that qualifying Christmas barrels will attract a flat charge of EC$50 per barrel for the next three Christmas seasons, under new arrangements outlined by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MOFEM).

The concession will apply from October 30 to January 31 during each of the following periods: 2026–2027, 2027–2028 and 2028–2029.

Under the arrangements, each household will be allowed a maximum of two barrels per season at the concessionary rate.

However, the reduced charge applies only to barrels containing specified items. These include food items, cleaning and sanitary supplies, a reasonable supply of clothing and shoes for personal use, and one electric iron.

The Customs Duties and Consumption Tax (Alteration of Customs Duties and Consumption Tax) (Christmas Barrel) Order, 2026, S.R.O. No. 46 of 2026, also outlines items that are excluded from the concession.

Commercial goods or items intended for sale, car parts, electrical and electronic items, and quantities of alcohol exceeding 40 ounces will not qualify for the reduced rate. Such items will instead be subject to the applicable customs duties and consumption tax rates under the Customs Duties and Consumption Tax Act.

The Order further requires anyone importing a barrel during the concession periods to complete an application form for the altered rate of customs duties and consumption tax.

It also defines a barrel to include any package, container or receptacle with a volume not exceeding 0.5 cubic metres.

The Order was made by the Governor, acting on the advice of Cabinet, on November 5, 2026, and published on November 11.

MOFEM is encouraging residents to familiarise themselves with the qualifying items, restrictions and conditions before shipping their Christmas barrels to avoid unexpected charges at customs.

The full details are contained in S.R.O. No. 46 of 2026, the Customs Duties and Consumption Tax (Christmas Barrel) Order, 2026.

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