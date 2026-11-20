The Government of Montserrat has announced holiday air travel arrangements for the 2026 Christmas and 2027 New Year season, outlining flight schedules and fares for services connecting the island with Antigua and St Martin.

The arrangements, published by the Office of the Premier, include services operated by Fly Montserrat, SVG and Winair, providing travellers with options for accessing Montserrat during the busy holiday period.

Fly Montserrat will operate flights between Montserrat and Antigua (ANU), with departures from Montserrat scheduled at 10:10 am, 11:30 am and 4:25 pm. Return services from Antigua are scheduled for 10:55 am, 3:50 pm and 5:10 pm.

The advertised return fares range from EC$630 to EC$1,300 (US$233 to US$481).

SVG will also operate between Montserrat and Antigua, with services departing Antigua at 9:15 am and 5:00 pm, and Montserrat at 9:45 am and 5:30 pm, according to the published schedule.

The advertised return fare is EC$820 (US$304).

Winair will provide connections between Montserrat and St Maarten (SXM), with flights operating through Antigua on selected days.

The published schedule covers several periods between November 1, 2026 and January 9, 2027. During November and the first half of December, services are listed for Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. From December 15, the schedule expands to include additional operating days, with services listed on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays, as well as selected Monday, Wednesday and Saturday departures.

Winair’s advertised one-way ticket prices are:

St Maarten to Montserrat: US$454 (EC$1,226)

Montserrat to St Maarten: US$268 (EC$724)

Montserrat to Antigua: US$359 (EC$969)

The holiday travel arrangements are intended to help residents, returning nationals and visitors plan their journeys during the Christmas and New Year period.

The Office of the Premier has advised that schedules and fares are subject to airline confirmation. Travellers are encouraged to confirm flight times, availability and ticket prices directly with the respective airlines before making travel arrangements.

Currency conversions are calculated at US$1 = EC$2.70 and rounded to the nearest dollar. Fly Montserrat and SVG fares are advertised as return fares, while Winair prices are one-way fares.

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