De Bear to Receive Inaugural Legends of Montserrat Cultural Excellence Award

A new annual cultural recognition initiative, Legends of Montserrat Cultural Excellence Award, has been launched by the Office of the Premier, under the auspices of the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC), to celebrate individuals whose outstanding contributions have helped shape, preserve and advance Montserrat’s rich cultural heritage.

According to a press release from the organisation, the inaugural awards celebration will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, marking the beginning of what is intended to become an annual national celebration of cultural excellence.

Under the theme “Celebrating Our Culture. Supporting Our Icons,” the initiative will recognise Montserratians who have made significant contributions across various cultural disciplines, including music, calypso, masquerade, dance, the performing arts, media, literature, cultural education, festival development and community cultural leadership.

More than an awards ceremony, LEGENDS OF MONTSERRAT seeks to establish a lasting platform through which the contributions of the island’s cultural pioneers can be recognised, documented and passed on to future generations, the release stated.

Keithroy “De Bear” Morson has been selected as the inaugural honouree. A respected figure in Montserrat’s cultural community; his exploits within the Calypso artform, winning multiple crowns in both local and regional competitions, is a testament to his immense talent and impact spanning many years. Morson is also recognised for his longstanding contribution to the island’s masquerade tradition, including his commitment to teaching and passing on this important aspect of Montserrat’s cultural heritage to younger generations.

His recognition will set the stage for future annual celebrations honouring individuals whose work has left an enduring mark on Montserrat’s cultural development.

The Central Coordination Committee held its first meeting last week, formally commencing preparations for the December 6 celebration. Planning is now underway for the awards ceremony, cultural presentations, promotional activities and wider community participation.

The Central Coordination Committee comprises:

Chair – Austin Howe

Office of the Premier Lead – Michelle Cassell

Finance/Sponsorship Lead – Lauren Piper

Music & Entertainment Lead – Cecil Lake

International/Diaspora Lead – Jeevan Robinson

Events Coordination Lead – Stedroy Duberry

Hospitality & Decor Lead – Lorraine Lewis

Committee Chair Austin Howe commented, “Our icons gave us music, song, dance and art. They carried our culture on their shoulders. Now, we must celebrate them and reward them in a tangible way. Not in memory, but while they are still with us.”

As preparations advance, Montserratians at home and abroad will be invited to participate in the initiative. Overseas Montserrat associations, diaspora organisations, cultural practitioners and members of the public will be encouraged to contribute messages, tributes and other forms of support to help make the inaugural celebration a truly national and international occasion.

Further announcements will provide details on the programme, public participation, overseas engagement and arrangements for the December 6 event.

The long-term vision is to build LEGENDS OF MONTSERRAT into an enduring cultural institution that not only celebrates excellence but also helps preserve the stories, achievements and traditions that define Montserrat’s identity.

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