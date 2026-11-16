MONTSERRAT – Author Julia Maria Hollender celebrated the launch of her first book, Healing with Nature, on Sunday, November 15, at the Montserrat National Trust, as part of the 2026 Alliouagana Festival of the Word.

The launch brought together friends, family and members of the community to celebrate the publication of a book that captures Hollender’s longstanding interest in natural healing and the traditional uses of plants.

Opening the event, Festival Coordinator Gracelyn Cassell welcomed those gathered and reflected on the journey of bringing the publication to completion. She described how Hollender had initially approached her with four manuscripts, two in Spanish and two in English, containing more than 200 pages of handwritten and compiled material.

Cassell said their discussions revealed that Hollender’s interest in natural healing began in childhood, when she observed her father cultivating plants and using them to help people with various ailments.

She explained that the challenge was not simply to edit the manuscripts but to organise the information in a way that would make it accessible and useful to readers. The resulting book brings together health conditions and corresponding natural healing therapies, supported by an index to help readers locate information.

Cassell acknowledged the contributions of others who helped bring the publication to life, including Kathryn Duncan of Trinidad, who assisted with graphic design, and friends who contributed photography.

She also highlighted the significance of the book as an example of the creative economy in action, noting that literary festivals and creative activities contribute to economic opportunities, entrepreneurship and the preservation of local knowledge.

For Hollender, the launch represented the fulfilment of a dream she had carried for several years.

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Hollender explained that her fascination with plants developed while growing up in the countryside, where her father cultivated a variety of fruits, vegetables and medicinal plants.

She recalled spending time in his garden, asking him about the names of different plants and their benefits. What particularly fascinated her was seeing how he used his knowledge of plants to help people.

That early exposure remained with her as she grew older and eventually inspired her to begin experimenting with natural products, initially making soaps and oils from plants such as aloe and rosemary. She later expanded into creams, shampoos and other preparations.

Hollender said she eventually became determined to document what she had learned so that the knowledge could be shared with others and preserved for future generations.

“I want to do something. Maybe I have to write in a book,” she recalled telling herself.

She began writing by hand, a process that took close to four years, but recognised that she would need assistance to develop the manuscript, prepare it digitally and translate it into English.

Her intention was always to produce the book in both Spanish and English so that she could reach a wider audience while ensuring that her Spanish-speaking community could also benefit.

Hollender credited the support and encouragement of family and friends, as well as Cassell’s editorial assistance, in helping her realise the project.

She also expressed gratitude to those who attended the launch, describing their presence as an important part of a day she had long anticipated.

Healing with Nature brings together information on plants, health conditions and natural healing therapies, reflecting the knowledge and experiences that have shaped Hollender’s journey.

The publication is an addition to the growing body of creative work emerging from Montserrat and highlights the value of documenting traditional knowledge and making it accessible to others.

The launch formed part of the wider programme of the Alliouagana Festival of the Word, which ran over four days under the theme “To Bot or Not: Originality in the Age of AI.”

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