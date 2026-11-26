Discover Montserrat has added two new publications to its growing collection of cultural and heritage resources: Discover Montserrat: Landscapes & Landmarks and Discover Montserrat: Fruits, Foods & Nature. Both colouring books are now available for sale, offering a creative way to explore the island while supporting the continued development of the Discover Montserrat platform.
Each book features more than 40 colouring pages, celebrating different aspects of Montserrat’s identity. Landscapes & Landmarks takes readers around the island through illustrations of its scenery, historic sites, buildings and places of interest. Fruits, Foods & Nature explores the island’s tropical plants, flowers, fruits, traditional foods, birds and wildlife.
Most of the illustrations are based on photographs captured by the Discover Montserrat team, making the books a visual record of places and subjects that are familiar to residents, visitors and people with connections to the island.
The books are suitable for adults and younger audiences and make thoughtful Christmas gifts for anyone who loves Montserrat, Caribbean culture, travel or colouring. They also offer an opportunity for people living overseas to reconnect with the island and introduce its natural and cultural heritage to family and friends.
More than books. Supporting a resource for Montserrat
The publications’ launch is also part of Discover Montserrat’s wider effort to build a sustainable platform dedicated to documenting and sharing the island’s cultural, historical and contemporary identity.
Discover Montserrat has developed into a resource used by a diverse audience, including students, researchers, government and community leaders, media professionals, visitors and members of the Montserrat diaspora. Its content helps people learn about the island, access information and maintain connections with Montserrat.
As a subscriber-driven platform, Discover Montserrat relies on community support to maintain its online presence and continue developing its content and resources. Sales of its books and merchandise provide an additional source of income to help keep the platform online and support its ongoing work.
“Building a useful and lasting resource for Montserrat requires more than collecting stories and publishing information. It also requires a sustainable way to keep the work going. Our books and merchandise give people another way to support Discover Montserrat while taking home something that celebrates the island,” Editor Nerissa Golden said.
The organisation is encouraging residents, businesses, the diaspora and friends of Montserrat to support the initiative by purchasing the books, exploring its merchandise and subscribing to the platform.
Whether purchased as a Christmas present, a keepsake or a personal connection to home, each book helps contribute to a larger effort to preserve and share Montserrat’s story.
Both titles are available for purchase through amazon.
For more information, visit discovermni.com.
About Discover Montserrat
Discover Montserrat is a digital platform dedicated to sharing the news, culture, history, lifestyle and tourism of Montserrat. It aims to build a valuable and accessible resource for the island and its global community, documenting the stories, places, people and traditions that contribute to Montserrat’s identity.
Discover Montserrat is a publication of Rebel Rock Media Ltd.
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