Secretary General of UNESCO Antigua to Deliver Keynote at Montserrat National Trust’s AGM

Dr Reginald Murphy MBE, the Director of Heritage Resources for the National Parks Antigua, and the Secretary General for the National Commission UNESCO Antigua and Barbuda, is slated to deliver the keynote address at the Annual General Meeting of the Montserrat National Trust next week.

The Trust is celebrating its 50th anniversary and will host their AGM on Tuesday February 25, 2020 in the Montserrat National Trust History Centre, starting at 5:00 PM.

Scheduled to give opening remarks are Hon. Premier Joseph Easton Taylor-Farrell and His Excellency, the Governor Andrew Pearce.

Following a tour of the island to assess potential sites and meeting with stakeholders, Dr. Murphy is to speak on the topic: “The potential, processes and benefits in Developing World Heritage Sites, Biosphere Reserves, and Intangible Cultural Heritage on Montserrat”. He will discuss projects that could be of benefit to Montserrat and its heritage tourism development.

Dr. Murphy, who is strongly committed to archaeology, heritage conservation and restoration, and museum development in the Caribbean, is the past president and a current Board member of the International Association for Caribbean Archaeology; an Adjunct Professor of the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center; a co-founder and President of the Museum of Antigua, and Chairman of the Betty’s Hope Estate Project. In addition, he is a director of the Barbuda Archaeological Research Center.

Following the keynote address, there will be a business session in which the financial standing of the Trust will be discussed, and a new Executive Council will be elected. Executive Director, Mrs. Sarita Francis will present a report of the Trust Activities from 2018 to 2020.

The Montserrat National Trust was established on February 1, 1970 and has a mandate to protect and preserve the environment, and cultural heritage of Montserrat.