Montserrat Under 20 Men’s Team Take on Nicaragua Tonight

Montserrat will play the second of four games in their Group A CONCACAF Qualifiers in Nicaragua later tonight. They will take on the host nation, who got off to a good start on Saturday with a 8-0 win over the United States Virgin Islands.

Montserrat lost it’s opening game against Guyana 6-0.

A team of 16 players, six of which are based in the UK, are on this year’s Under 20 team. The will also have to take on St. Vincent & the Grenadines and the USVI later this week for a shot of the summer games. Only the first place winner from the group will advance.

The Under 20 games are not being streamed live. Kick off is 9:30PM Nicaragua time.

The players are listed below.

1. Mark Rogers -17 years

2. Jhuwanil Ryan – 16 years

3. Tafari Eshe -16 years

4. Ezekiel Percival -15 years

5. Ridge Samuel – 16 years

6. Jermahri Meade -15 years

7. Vashirn Roache -14 years

8. Dekwon Lee – 15 years

9. Javaughn Fenton- 17 years

10. Josiah Persaud – 16 years

11. Marcus Walters -14 years

12. Sydney Mendes- 16 years

13. Ervin Liburd – 16 years

14. Chiacherem Madu – 15 years

15. Seigel Rodney – 16 years

16. Ahijah Daley – 18 years

17. Duncer Ryan – 16 years

18. D’andre Willock – 17 years

19. Shemarie Perkins – Palmer – 17 years

20. Lewis Duberry – 16 years