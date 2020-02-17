Montserrat Under 20 Men’s Team Take on Nicaragua Tonight
Montserrat will play the second of four games in their Group A CONCACAF Qualifiers in Nicaragua later tonight. They will take on the host nation, who got off to a good start on Saturday with a 8-0 win over the United States Virgin Islands.
Montserrat lost it’s opening game against Guyana 6-0.
A team of 16 players, six of which are based in the UK, are on this year’s Under 20 team. The will also have to take on St. Vincent & the Grenadines and the USVI later this week for a shot of the summer games. Only the first place winner from the group will advance.
The Under 20 games are not being streamed live. Kick off is 9:30PM Nicaragua time.
The players are listed below.
1. Mark Rogers -17 years
2. Jhuwanil Ryan – 16 years
3. Tafari Eshe -16 years
4. Ezekiel Percival -15 years
5. Ridge Samuel – 16 years
6. Jermahri Meade -15 years
7. Vashirn Roache -14 years
8. Dekwon Lee – 15 years
9. Javaughn Fenton- 17 years
10. Josiah Persaud – 16 years
11. Marcus Walters -14 years
12. Sydney Mendes- 16 years
13. Ervin Liburd – 16 years
14. Chiacherem Madu – 15 years
15. Seigel Rodney – 16 years
16. Ahijah Daley – 18 years
17. Duncer Ryan – 16 years
18. D’andre Willock – 17 years
19. Shemarie Perkins – Palmer – 17 years
20. Lewis Duberry – 16 years