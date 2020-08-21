Montserrat Under Tropical Storm Warning as Laura Approaches

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is asking residents to take the necessary precautions as Tropical Storm Laura approaches.

The storm shifted on Friday morning, moving Montserrat into it’s path. However, weather officials say based on the forecast path and intensity, the island should not be significantly impacted.

Heavy rain and gusty winds overnight are expected for the island. Intermittent rain showers began Friday afternoon and are expected to continue into the night and until early Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to produce 1- 3 inches of rain over the northern Leeward Islands.

The 5PM update from the National Hurricane Center in Florida.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and Montserrat

* The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

* The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

*** A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands

Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the warning area area later today through Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within portions of the watch area Saturday night and early Sunday.

At 5 p.m. AST, the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located over the Atlantic Ocean about 40 miles (65 km) east of Antigua. It’s moving toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h), and a generally west-northwestward motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands later today, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Laura is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and the southern Haitian Peninsula through Sunday. Maximum amounts up to 8 inches are possible along eastern portions and the southern slopes of Puerto Rico, as well as over Haiti and the Dominican Republic. This heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, as well as an increased potential for mudslides with minor river flooding in Puerto Rico. 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 5 inches is expected over the remainder of Haiti, the northern Leeward Islands, the Turks and Caicos and southeast Bahamas.

The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts remain more uncertain than usual since Laura is forecast to move near or over portions of the Greater Antilles through Monday. However, Laura could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to portions of Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida early next week and the northeast U.S. Gulf Coast by the middle of next week. Interests there should monitor the progress of Laura and updates to the forecast over the next few days.

The next complete advisory will be issued by NHC at 11 p.m. AST with an intermediate advisory at 8 p.m. AST – www.hurricanes.gov

Like this: Like Loading...