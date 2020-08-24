Guidelines for Reopening of Schools Released by Montserrat’s Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday released guidelines for the reopening of government schools for the school year 2020/2021. Schools are expected to reopen on Monday September 7, 2020 in full operation.

According to a press statement, guidance from local health professionals, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) have been incorporated to govern school operations.

Some of the protocols in place, are as follows:

 Facemasks will be required at schools;

 Temperature checks will continue; and

 The use of handwashing/hand sanitizing will be incorporated into daily routine.

The Ministry of Education has produced ‘COVID-19 Guidelines for the re-opening of Schools’ pamphlets for the Primary Schools and the Secondary School. The pamphlets provide a detailed outline of all of the protocols which will be followed throughout the school day. The guidance provided outlines protocols for arrival at school; during school; precautions for unwell students and staff; toilet facilities and staff accommodation.

The full ‘COVID-19 Guidelines for the re-opening of Schools’ are available below.

The education sector closed in March 2020 due to the onset of COVID-19 and reopened in June 2020 under mixed online and in person operations. The Ministry is keen to ensure all students are brought up to date and address any gaps in instruction over the past few months.

COVID-19 Guidelines -School Reopening – Primary

COVID-19 Guidelines -School Reopening – Secondary

