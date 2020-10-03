ECCB Montserrat’s Financial Information Month Activities to Focus on Resilience in a COVID-19 World

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and Financial Information Month (FIM) partners throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are focusing on building financial resilience in a COVID-19 environment for Financial Information Month 2020 which commenced on 1 October.

In keeping with the theme for FIM, Financial Empowerment Through Education, the FIM partners believe that it is particularly critical to reach out to the public at this point and provide information and guidance on how to cope in the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montserrat office has released a schedule of activities for the period October 4 to 16, 2020.

The activities planned in the eight ECCB member countries will zoom in on the following sub-themes emanating from this year’s area of focus:

 Living Through ‘Rainy Days’: How to Manage Your Money in Challenging Times;

 It’s Happening Online: Using the Internet as a Tool in the New Normal; and

 Turning the Frown Upside Down: Creating Opportunities from COVID-19.

The Montserrat Programme is as follows:

Sunday October 3– Sermonette 8:15am on ZJB-Radio Montserrat to commence week of activities

Monday October 5 – Premier Farrell’s Declaration Speech at 8:30am on Radio Montserrat followed by ECCB Country Manager’s presentation – Opening of FIM in Montserrat

Radio Quizzes: October 5-9 – ZJB-Radio Montserrat will air TWO quiz questions with prizes available for winners. (For children under 12 and 12-17.)

Tuesday October 6– Interactive Presentation and Discussion at 10:30am on Radio Montserrat with Nerissa Golden of Goldenmedia – Turning the Frown Upside Down: Creating Opportunities from COVID-19 – for businesses

Thursday October 8 – Presentation on ZJB Radio Montserrat at 10:30am with LeVar Piper from the Diaspora – Turning the Frown Upside Down: Creating Opportunities from COVID-19

Friday October 9 – Charity Outreach: – 8:30am live on ZJB Radio Montserrat – FIM Partners will give back to the Montserrat Community, providing financial donations to two charities.

Saturday October 10 – Wellness Walk and Yoga Session: – FIM partners and friends will participate in a walk from Salem to Isles Bay, wearing FIM T-shirts. The walk will begin with a brief pep talk linked to the theme Building

Financial Resilience in a COVID-19 Environment. Masks donated by partners will be available. Prior to departure, health checks will be conducted and upon arrival at destination, participants will benefit from a yoga session. Mixer Evening Event – FIM partners and friends will gather at Olveston House for a social, featuring activities to include a Treasure Hunt with a Twist, to raise more awareness on FIM 2020 and the theme: Building Financial Resilience in a COVID-19 Environment

Monday October 12 – Virtual Games Night – FIM partners and friends will engage in financial literacy games on a virtual platform

Tuesday October 13 – Interactive Panel Discussion: 7pm on Radio Montserrat – Panel Discussion – Living through Rainy Days: How to Manage Your Money in Challenging Times

Wednesday October 14 – Presentation at Community College – Students will be engaged in an interactive and informative session with an FIM Partner, focused on Turning the Frown Upside Down: Creating Opportunities from COVID-19

Friday October 16 – Educational Session on ZJB Radio Montserrat at 10:30am – It’s Happening Online: Using the internet as a tool in the New Normal

Throughout the month of October, financial tips will be aired daily in English, Patois and Spanish.

Visit the FIM Facebook page at facebook.com/FinancialInformationMonthECCU for more information and updates on activities throughout October.

