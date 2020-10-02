Be Careful Crossing the Belham Valley, Rainy Weather Expected to Continue Into Next Week

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is urging residents to exercise extreme caution when crossing the Belham Valley River as Lahars/mudflows can occur at any time without warning due to a significant amount of rainfall from an active tropical wave in the area interacting with an upper low to increase the chance of showers across the island.

Additionally, according to Meteorologists, the rainy weather conditions are expected to last until next Thursday, October 8, 2020, which can further impact the Belham Valley resulting in lahars with little or no warning, making the area more dangerous.

A lahar is a type of mudflow or debris flow composed of a slurry of pyroclastic material, rocky debris, and water. The material flows down from a volcano, typically along a river valley.

The DMCA is also asking residents to avoid all ghauts and low lying areas as far as possible due to the possibility of flash floods, landslides and boulders falling from hillsides which can happen at any time without notice. Motorists are urged to exercise caution when driving on the road as heavy rains can result in landslides.

Further updates will be provided accordingly and residents should remain vigilant.

