Montserrat Students Win 15 CPEA Short Story Prizes in 2020
Alana Kassie (St. Augustine Primary)- A Trip to the Wild – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/zzqt/index.html
Samuel Sweeney (Lookout Primary) – All Alone – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/mjwv/index.html
Kerjuan Israel (Lookout Primary) – A Day I Will Never Forget – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/xytd/index.html
Charleson Thompson (Brades Primary) – My Grandma’s Mango Tree https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/sldv/index.html
Shekinah Persaud (St. Augustine Primary) – Love in Fire – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/wdmg/index.html
Javeena Williams (Lookout Primary) – A Day at the Beach – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/nnno/index.html
Kailey Kirwan (Lookout Primary) – The Mystery Under the Bed – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/ueok/index.html
Kai Gray (St. Augustine Primary) – A Day at School – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/daex/index.html
Muskan Jeswani (St. Augustine Primary) – My New Year in Paradise – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/lico/index.html
Hadassah Williams (St. Augustine Primary)- Starlight Night – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/cqom/index.html
Sherika Gordon (Lookout Primary) – The Day a Robber Came Into Our Home – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/eloa/index.html
Adin Corbette (Lookout Primary) – The House of Horror – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/twrx/index.html
Khan Gray (St. Augustine Primary) – Rob the Mountain Chicken and Bob the Frog – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/jmhf/index.html
Cayden Roache (St. Augustine Primary) – An Island Hopping Adventure – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/owrs/index.html
Alyssa Dubery (St. Augustine Primary) – The Mermaid Princess – https://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/siah/index.html
2018 CPEA Short Story Competition Winners
Jeziah Hackett (Brades Primary) – The Survivors of the New Orleans Plague – http://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/yfgv/mobile/index.html
Khyaraa Gerald (Brades Primary) – Girls Trip – http://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/zmxl/mobile/index.html
Sheryssa James (Brades Primary – Home Alone – http://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/ewel/mobile/index.html
Jerona N. White (Brades Primary) – 3AM Slime – http://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/upkd/mobile/index.html
Kyle Hogan (Brades Primary) – Matthew Saves the Day – http://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/iyns/mobile/index.html
Ashanad Menzies Duberry (St Augustine Primary) – My Emerald Isle – http://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/kfct/mobile/index.html
Shaneeka Weekes (Lookout Primary) – Taking a Stand – http://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/kfct/mobile/index.html
Hayley-Shai Kassie (St. Augustine Primary) – St. Patrick’s Day Float – http://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/hddj/mobile/index.html
Laniesha Morton (St. Augustine Primary) – The Mysterious Box – http://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/ckko/mobile/index.html
Voneika Fenton (Lookout Primary) – Makeover – http://online.flipbuilder.com/khra/wccr/mobile/index.html
2017 CPEA Short Story Winners
A Home for Athalia (Brades Primary) – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/a-home-for-athalia/
Jasonitta Lee (Brades Primary) – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/jack-the-donkey/
Ronieke Duncan (Brades Primary) – Night with a Vampire – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/night-with-a-vampire/
Vashirn Roache (St. Augustine Primary) – An Unforgettable Experience – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/an-unforgettable-experience/
Keianna Wade (Brades Primary) – A Donkey in the Tree – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/the-donkey-in-the-tree/
Stephanie Greenaway (Brades Primary) – Donkey’s Awful Day – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/donkeys-awful-day/
Brianna Benjamin (Brades Primary) – The Homecoming Dance – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/the-homecoming-dance/
Noel Hickson (Brades Primary) – No Way Out – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/no-way-out/
Waynette Fenton (Brades Primary) – Ash Everywhere – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/ash-everywhere/
Ketora Cabey (Lookout Primary) – Awoken By a Space Creature – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/awoken-space-creature/
Sutonyeh Burns (Lookout Primary) – When Bad Turns to Good – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/when-bad-turns-to-good/
2014/25 CPEA Short Story Winners
Anjanique Cassell ( St. Augustine Primary) – Papa – https://www.cxc.org/examinations/cpea/cpea-short-stories/papa/