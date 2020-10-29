Montserrat Students Win 15 CPEA Short Story Prizes in 2020

Their stories along with other top stories across the region have been beautifully illustrated by Wayne Powell and published as e-books on the CXC website.

Past students who were selected in previous years include Sheryssa James, Jeziah Hackett, Vashirn Roach, Shaneeka Weekes, Ashanad Menzies-Dubbery, Hayley-Shay Kassie, Laneisha Morton, and Anjanique Cassell.

Since the inception of the CPEA Short Story Competition, Montserrat has captured 37 of the 63 books selected to be turned into e-books.

The CPEA Story Writing Competition was conceptualised to provide pupils participating in the CPEA an opportunity to create stories that would be read by a regional audience of their peers. The project is aimed at identifying short stories, written by pupils, which can be used as reading materials by other pupils. By providing pupils with an authentic audience for their stories, they will become more motivated to write. Additionally, this activity provides an avenue to unearth pupils writing potentials and talents.