Lineup for Montserrat Calypso Eliminations 2020
Calypso Eliminations is on.
This Saturday night 24 singers will compete for the chance to dethrone the reigning monarch Steve Ice Man Weekes in the finals.
As this year’s event will be virtual you can enjoy the experience brought to you by the Montserrat Arts Council on pay per view via Live Island Events. Cost is $10EC and a pass can be purchased at the Montserrat Arts Council office in Little Bay. Passes can also be purchased online from liveislandevents.com.
The list of performers, song title and the order in which they will appear follows.
1 Fredrick Daley – Taffy – Dung Di Road
2 James Browne – Cruza – Carnival Fantasy
3 Elton Galloway – Chipsa – Mas In Your Mask
4 Trevon Pollard – Ttrevvle – Calypso Reform
5 Maxcine Osborne – Fen-yung – Man’s Quest for Success
6 Kenneth Greenaway – Lazor – Serious Times
7 Michael Greenaway – Sunny Money – Doing it from a Distance
8 Clifford Yearwood – Mad Max – Six Foot J’ouvert
9 Jayesh Sadhwani – Sakawinki – Mr. Plumber
10 Samantha Inniss – Samantha – Marriage
11 Herman Francis – Cupid – When The World Stops
12 Wallace Baptiste Baptiste – Pay De Black Man ‘E Money
13 Kevin Farrell – King NattE – Man Who Shapes The Future
14 Robert Baker – Shortie – Agouti & Iguana
15 Stevel Rodney – D Rod – Let The Young People Shine
16 Kelvin Duberry – Tabu – Before It’s Too Late
17 Brian Charles – I-Cultural – Virus In The Stimulus
18 Ife Eshe – I-feh – I Don’t Want No Blessing
19 Desmond Davis – Undertaker – Social Media Lover
20 Reinford Gibbons – Kulcha Don – Glory Days
21 Delroy Joseph – Delz – Calypso Lyrics
22 Steve Watts – Michigan – Change My Name From Covid
23 Sanjay Prince – Sanjarion – Lock Dung
24 Keithroy Morson – De Bear – Call Daddy