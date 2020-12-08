Lineup for Montserrat Calypso Eliminations 2020

Calypso Eliminations is on.

This Saturday night 24 singers will compete for the chance to dethrone the reigning monarch Steve Ice Man Weekes in the finals.

As this year’s event will be virtual you can enjoy the experience brought to you by the Montserrat Arts Council on pay per view via Live Island Events. Cost is $10EC and a pass can be purchased at the Montserrat Arts Council office in Little Bay. Passes can also be purchased online from liveislandevents.com.

The list of performers, song title and the order in which they will appear follows.

1 Fredrick Daley – Taffy – Dung Di Road

2 James Browne – Cruza – Carnival Fantasy

3 Elton Galloway – Chipsa – Mas In Your Mask

4 Trevon Pollard – Ttrevvle – Calypso Reform

5 Maxcine Osborne – Fen-yung – Man’s Quest for Success

6 Kenneth Greenaway – Lazor – Serious Times

7 Michael Greenaway – Sunny Money – Doing it from a Distance

8 Clifford Yearwood – Mad Max – Six Foot J’ouvert

9 Jayesh Sadhwani – Sakawinki – Mr. Plumber

10 Samantha Inniss – Samantha – Marriage

11 Herman Francis – Cupid – When The World Stops

12 Wallace Baptiste Baptiste – Pay De Black Man ‘E Money

13 Kevin Farrell – King NattE – Man Who Shapes The Future

14 Robert Baker – Shortie – Agouti & Iguana

15 Stevel Rodney – D Rod – Let The Young People Shine

16 Kelvin Duberry – Tabu – Before It’s Too Late

17 Brian Charles – I-Cultural – Virus In The Stimulus

18 Ife Eshe – I-feh – I Don’t Want No Blessing

19 Desmond Davis – Undertaker – Social Media Lover

20 Reinford Gibbons – Kulcha Don – Glory Days

21 Delroy Joseph – Delz – Calypso Lyrics

22 Steve Watts – Michigan – Change My Name From Covid

23 Sanjay Prince – Sanjarion – Lock Dung

24 Keithroy Morson – De Bear – Call Daddy

Like this: Like Loading...