COVID-19 Retesting Fees Reduced at Glendon Hospital

The Government of Montserrat has amended the schedule of fees in the Public Hospital Regulations (Cap.14.01) to include an updated list of fees which much be paid by persons who are taking a PCR-COVID19 Test or RNA COVID-19 Test.

This update to the Public Hospital Regulations (Cap.14.01) was made on the advice of Cabinet and is outlined in the Public Hospital (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (S.R.O. 31 of 2021).

Individuals taking a COVID-19 test will pay either $150.00 or $300 Eastern Caribbean dollars (XCD) depending on the category in which they fall. The fee payable for a PCR COVID-19 test or RNA COVID-19 Test is as follows:

a) Test taken within 24 hours of entry into Montserrat by a person who is not fully vaccinated. $300.00

(b) Test taken 5 days after entry into Montserrat by a non-resident technician who is not fully vaccinated. $300.00

(c) Test taken between 8 to 10 days after entry into Montserrat by a fully vaccinated person, to include a non-resident technician who is fully vaccinated. $150.00

(d) Test taken between 10 to 12 days after entry into Montserrat by a person who is not fully vaccinated person, to include a non-resident technician who is not fully vaccinated. $150.00

(e) A person listed in (b), (c) and (d) who is being retested following a positive test result. $150.00

(f) A test being taken by any other person, in circumstances not listed in (a) to (e) $300.00

S.R.O. 31 of 2021 is available on the Government website at the following link:

Public Hospital (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (www.gov.ms)