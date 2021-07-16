Government Approves Electronic Monitoring Devices for Quarantine

The Government of Montserrat has expanded the categories of persons allowed to enter Montserrat, and have made provisions for the

use of electronic monitoring devices under the new public health COVID-19 Suppression Order

As of Sunday July 18, 2021, PUBLIC HEALTH (COVID-19 SUPPRESSION) (No. 10) (AMENDMENT) (NO. 5) ORDER (S.R.O. 45 of 2021) will take effect with the following additional categories of persons being allowed to enter Montserrat:

 The parent or sibling of a Montserratian once he/she is fully vaccinated, and provided that the person intends to enter Montserrat no earlier than Monday July 19, 2021 and leave Montserrat no later than September 30, 2021.

 The parent, sibling, husband, wife, child or dependant of a person who i) holds a permit of permanent residence, ii)ordinarily resides on Montserrat or iii) who owns a habitable house or home in Montserrat. However, the parent, sibling, husband, wife, child or dependant must be fully vaccinated and once the parent, sibling, husband, wife, child or dependant intends to enter Montserrat no earlier than July 19, 2021 and leave Montserrat no later than September 30, 2021.

 The parent, sibling, husband wife, child or dependant of a professional person who has been engaged by an entity in the public or private sector. However the parent, sibling, husband wife, child or dependant must be fully vaccinated and intends to enter Montserrat no earlier than July 19, 2021 and leave Montserrat no later than September 30, 2021;

 A fully vaccinated person who has been granted permission by the Minister to enter Montserrat for the purpose of aiding a person in Montserrat who is seriously ill or for the purpose of aiding with an emergency situation in relation to a person in Montserrat.

No other changes have been made to the list of persons allowed to enter Montserrat.

S.R.O. 45 of 2021 also makes provisions for the use of an electronic monitoring device to better manage persons in self-quarantine.

1. A person who is ordered to self-quarantine or who is placed in isolation may be fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

2. A person who is fitted with an electronic monitoring device shall comply with the written instructions of a Health Officer regarding the care and use of the electronic monitoring device.

3. The use of an electronic monitoring device under sub-paragraph (2) shall be for the sole purpose of preventing the transmission of COVID-19 in Montserrat.

4. The electronic monitoring device shall be used to monitor—

(a) whether the person has left the place of self-quarantine or the place of isolation; and

(b) the health status of the person.

(5) The electronic monitoring of a person by an electronic monitoring device shall be terminated immediately on the expiration of the self-quarantine or isolation period of that person.

(6) Information obtained from the electronic monitoring of a person shall be stored in a secure manner.

SRO 45 of 2021 will expire on September 30, 2021 at 5:00a.m. All other regulations announced under the previous order remain in place.

S.R.O. 45 of 2021 can be read at the following link:

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/SRO-No-45-of-2021-Public-Health-Covid-19-Suppression-No.-10-Amendment-No.-5-Order-2021.pdf