National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving on Wednesday, July 21 is a Public Holiday

The Government of Montserrat, through a Cabinet decision, has declared Wednesday July 21, 2021 a Public Holiday as it will be observed as a National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving.

This decision was taken as Sunday July 18, 2021 will mark 26 years since the Soufriere Hills Volcano became active, resulting in a series of destructive eruptions over a number of years which caused loss of lives and livelihoods, mass migration and rendered two-thirds of the island uninhabitable.

Chairman of the Montserrat Christian Council, Reverend Jesner Louis-Charles will provide details on the activities planned for Wednesday July 21, during a radio statement on Radio Montserrat at 12:15p.m. on Monday July 19, 2021.

The National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving provides an opportunity for deep reflection and for the Nation to give thanks for God’s mercies.