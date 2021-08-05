Imported Case of COVID-19 Confirmed on Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has again identified an imported case of COVID-19 via passenger screening for arrivals to the island.

Routine contact tracing is presently in progress to identify and isolate any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. However, risk to the general public currently appears to be low.

Residents and visitors are asked to adhere to quarantine protocols to decrease the risk of imported COVID-19 infections spreading to the community. Those who arrive on island should proceed directly to their place of quarantine and remain there until they are cleared by Ministry of Health staff, while those on island should refrain from visiting persons in quarantine.

Additionally, with continued risk of imported infections all residents must continue to practice good hygiene, wear face coverings in public spaces and limit close social interactions to protect themselves from infection.

The individual remains in self quarantine at home and is the island’s 22nd confirmed case since March 2020.