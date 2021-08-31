Public Library’s Summer Reading Programme Ends

A month-long programme to help young children read closed on Monday at the Montserrat Public Library.

This programme was one of several activities held with the support of the Ministry of Education and the Department of Youth and Sports Services for the island’s children.

A total of 30 children from five to nine years old attended the daily sessions for four hours.

Librarian Sonja Smith said the children participated in activities to improve their reading, build their literacy and comprehension skills. The young readers competed in spelling competitions and were encouraged to fill their reading passports with the list of books they completed over the course of a month.

Smith credited the teachers led by Desny Edgecombe for the fun activities which kept the children engaged and returning each day.

During the closing ceremony, led by Senior Clerical Officer at the library Fiona Meade, the children received tokens and prizes for their achievements.

The top readers in the Montserrat Public Library Summer Reading Programme.

The awardees are as follows:

Displays a Positive Attitude – Rielle Tuitt

Eager to Learn – Gulner Alerte

Diligent – Zenia Francis

Most Disciplined – Jeremy Herdsman

Most Helpful – Korniel Allen

Most Improved – Earlaney Browne

Top Readers – Rielle Tuitt, Kiana Kelly, Daquan Gomes, Jaylah Dodson, Jeremy Herdsman, Bethany Boucher, Tyeva Duberry, Gemma Thomas

Top Spelling Group – Zenia Francis, Rielle Tuitt, Nayeisha Jaganaught, Janiqua Ryan, Omeica Jarrett, Gemma Thomas, Johnecy Seide, Remiel Wilson