Premier Farrell to Discuss Montserrat’s Reopening in Tuesday Press Conference

Premier Joseph E. Farrell is scheduled to meet with the press on Tuesday afternoon to provide updates on several matters within his portfolio including plans to reopen the island’s borders to visitors.

Currently, only Montserrat nationals, contracted consultants and property owners are able to visit the island. The island has been closed to tourists since March 2020. In preparation for reopening, the Montserrat Tourism Division is inviting local hospitality practitioners to be certified through their Service Ready training programme, which begins on September 9.

While there are currently five active cases of COVID-19 on island (all imported), Premier Farrell is not expected to announce an impending lockdown. The government leader had previously stated that Montserrat could not afford another lockdown.

The premier is also expected to talk about the vaccination programme, the roll out of the fibre to home programme by local telecommunication providers and plans for Festival/Carnival 2021.

The press conference will be streamed live from 2PM to 3PM on the Government Information Unit’s YouTube channel.