Imported COVID-19 Cases on Montserrat Increases to Five

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has identified three additional imported cases of COVID-19 via the testing protocol used for persons arriving to the island.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said this brings the overall number of COVID-19 cases identified on Montserrat since the start of the pandemic to 29. The total number of active cases now stands at five.

The individuals are in isolation. Routine contact tracing is in progress to identify and isolate any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

Listen to a Ministry of Health discussion on the quarantine and health protocols for Montserrat.

Individuals planning to visit Montserrat are reminded that there is a screening process at the port of entry. You must have a proof of a negative PCR or antigen test no older than five days before travel. Every passenger must register their intention to travel to Montserrat and should proceed once they receive an approval letter from the Immigration Department. All non-vaccinated arrivals are tested at the airport. Vaccinated arrivals are tested before the end of their five-day quarantine but can only be released with a negative PCR test.

All residents are encouraged to continue practicing good hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces and limiting close social interactions to protect themselves from infection.

If persons are interested in receiving a vaccine for COVID-19, please register your name and contact details at the St. John’s Health Centre by calling 491-5218.