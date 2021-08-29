Arts Council Adding Jr Calypso & Jr Soca Monarch Shows to 2021 Carnival Programme

The Montserrat Arts Council has begun accepting registrations for the 2021 Carnival competitions, including Miss Montserrat, and both junior and senior calypso and soca monarch shows.

Held annually in December until January 1, it is hoped that this year Montserrat will see a return to in-person activities after a reduced and primarily virtual 2020 Carnival.

Participants are invited to register for the calypso and soca monarch competitions. As was done in 2020, the calypso show will only have two rounds, a preliminary elimination and a final event. The soca monarch competition will have a groovy and a jumpy segment.

Via a radio commercial, the council announced that they will be introducing the junior calypso and junior soca monarch competitions to the annual carnival. The Junior Calypso Show was previously held during the St. Patrick’s Festival in March. The junior soca competition will be a new event.

Registration is also open for the 2021 Miss Montserrat Pageant.

Applicants Must be between the ages of 18 and 25 and must be Montserratian or have been residing on Montserrat for at least a year.

To register, persons are asked to contact the Montserrat Arts Council on 491-8555 or 491-8556 or send an email to info@artscouncil.ms.