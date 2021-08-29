Tourism Division Launches Montserrat Service Ready Certification Training

Accommodation providers, restauranteurs, taxi drivers and attraction providers are being encouraged to get certified to receive visitors as the Montserrat Tourism Division prepares for reopening of the sector.

According to Cherise Aymer of the MTD, training will begin on September 9 to 20 for those who wish to receive the Montserrat Service Ready certification, which they hope will help to build visitor confidence in holidaying on Montserrat.

The tourism division is working in collaboration with Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) Education Foundation to deliver the Caribbean Safe, Supercharged Training Workshop series. It is hoped that the training will provide hospitality and tourism service providers the confidence to “safely and joyfully” move through the COVID-19 transition period. Each workshop incorporates international service standards alongside the national and regional COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

CHTA Education Foundation Chairwoman Karolin Troubetzkoy commented “We thank the Government of Montserrat for recognizing the importance of a regional ally in their preparation for re-opening the Emerald Isle, and their commitment to ensure the training is FREE for each person who registers. We are delighted to bring Covid-19 & Interactive Service Standards-based training to you and have this incorporated in your MONTSERRAT SERVICE READY certification programme. I hope each of you will participate fully and shine for your country and the Caribbean.”

Montserrat Director of Tourism, Warren Solomon remarked “This is a tremendous opportunity for Montserrat’s tourism sector! The CHTA Education Foundation brings a combination of industry best practices, as well as direct inputs from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to ensure that all of their training modules put health, safety and service delivery at the forefront. The Tourism Division is confident that by incorporating what is learnt and practiced during these sessions into their daily operations, Montserrat’s tourism sector would be well on the way to achieving one of its strategic objectives: Move up the value chain and deliver exceptional transformational experiences to exceed the expectations of the ‘new travellers’.”

According to insiders, Montserrat is eyeing an October 1, 2021 reopening of the tourism sector.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

Caribbean Safe, Welcoming Housekeeping – Thursday, September 9 – 8.30am – 4.30pm

Managing Your Business in Times of Covid 19 ~ Operating Guidelines, Suggestions & Solutions, Check-Lists & Keeping your Team Lifted. A workshop followed by Inspections of your business-place to achieve MONTSERRAT SERVICE READY Certification and be promoted to visitors as a safe, friendly choice. Inspections will be ongoing to ensure standards & protocols are maintained. Accommodation Owners, Villa Agencies Friday 10 September 9am-4pm Restaurant, Bar & Eateries inc. HACCP refresher ½ day Tuesday 14 September 8am – 12.30pm Taxi’s & Rental Car Agencies ½ day Tuesday 14 September 2pm – 5pm

Caribbean Safe Supercharged SERVICE! 8am-4.30pm – choice of Saturday 11 September or Monday, September 13. The workshop targets all frontline service providers, at any level.

Benefits to Participants

Practical application of knowledge learned from Tourism Division & the Ministry of Health Covid-19 education seminars during the past year.

Exposure to global & regional standards to compliment national standards.

Techniques and practice for confidently handling most situations regarding C-19 protocols as they relate to service excellence.

Increased flexibility to deliver WOW’s safely, with pride.

Increased numbers of frontline tourism professionals who can team together and are ready to create great experiences confidently & safely for visitors, so enhancing Montserrat’s brand identity, social media presence and visitor satisfaction ratings upon re-opening.

Opportunity to be tested/inspected and join the Tourism Register of Montserrat Service Ready businesses that will be promoted to all arriving visitors.

Registration

The Montserrat Cultural Centre will be the venue for the workshops from September 9 through 20, 2021. The workshops will be followed by testing & inspections around the island. Interested participants must register by Friday, September 3 at 2PM through the Tourism Division by calling 491-4703 or email info@montserrattourism.ms.

The workshops are FREE to every participant.

Numbers are limited as all training will follow Conference & Education Covid-19 Protocols.