The Art Show Opens at the National Trust

The works of seven local artists are on display this week at the Montserrat National Trust.

The Art Show which was created by visual artists Serene Leonard and Alphonsus “Taut” Baron opened at the Trust in Salem on Saturday, August 29 to a warm reception.

The seven artists in the one-week exhibition are Serene Leonard, Chaquille Sam, Clover Lea, Alphonsus Baron, Anita Valechha, Claron Smartt Fenton, and Jaccaida Hypolite Dyer.

Clover Lea, a long time resident of Montserrat, shared several pieces from her private collection. Baron who paints and creates woodwork and other art under his brand Taut, brought a wide variety of his works for viewing and purchase.

Claron Fenton told Discover Montserrat that circles always make an appearance in his work. He enjoys working with tribal, abstract and floral symbols.

Most of the pieces are available for purchase via silent auction.

The Art Show is open at the Trust until Friday, September 3.

