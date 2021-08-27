Active COVID-19 Cases Falls to Two

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is today announcing the recovery of two of the recent COVID-19 cases; bringing the number of active cases on Montserrat to two.

The two remaining active cases are still in home-isolation and are doing well.

The Ministry of Health continues to encourage members of the public to practice good hygiene, social distancing and wearing of face coverings. Residents are also urged to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. To register for vaccination, contact the St. John’s on 491-5218.