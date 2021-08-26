Montserrat on UK’s Green WatchList as Cases Rise to Four

Montserrat may lose its Green list travel status for the United Kingdom as the government announces another COVID-19 case has brought the island’s total to four.

Officials from the Ministry of Health are slated to hold a live interview on ZJB Radio Montserrat on Thursday at 11AM to discuss these latest developments.

The UK’s travel traffic system which codes countries by Red, Amber of Green is due to be updated this weekend.

Currently Montserrat is on the Green List but it has been flagged as “at risk of moving from green to amber.”

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said Wednesday, they have identified another imported case of COVID-19 via the testing protocol used for persons arriving to the island. This brings the overall number of COVID-19 cases identified on Montserrat since the start of the pandemic to 26. The total number of active cases now stands at four.

“The individuals are in isolation. Routine contact tracing is in progress to identify and isolate any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus,” the release stated.

All residents are encouraged to continue practicing good hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces and limiting close social interactions to protect themselves from infection.

If persons are interested in receiving a vaccine for COVID-19, please register your name and contact details at the St. John’s Health Centre by calling 491-5218.

The current UK travel traffic rules are:

Green list: No self-isolation or quarantine when you return to the UK, although you will need to take a PCR test on day two.

