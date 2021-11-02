Montserrat to Participate in Virtual World Travel Market

The Montserrat Tourism Division will be participating in Virtual World Travel Market (WTM2021); a two-day event taking place on November 8-9, 2021.

Unlike last year’s event, which was 100% virtual, WTM 2021 will be a hybrid event with the physical version taking place from November 1-3 at the Excel Centre in London, followed by the virtual version on its online platform a week later.

“The Tourism Division participated in Virtual World Travel Market last year and we were happy to have made some good contacts with whom we’ve continued to network over the last 12 months, as everyone tried to find ways to co-exist with COVID-19,” noted Director of Tourism, Warren Solomon. He continued, “What the virtual version offers is the ability to pre-schedule meetings with companies that match your profile or discussion themes, and so far we have 24 meetings on the books for the 2 days with tour operators and travel companies, adventure travel organizations, media, bloggers and technology companies.”

World Travel Market is considered one of the most important annual meetings for the international travel sector. Through its industry networks and unrivalled global reach, WTM London creates personal and business opportunities, providing participants with quality contacts, content, and communities. It describes itself as the “discovery point for a new wave of ideas, technologies and solutions big and small, which will enable the next generation of travel businesses to emerge and thrive.”

Another key component of WTM is its conference programme, at which delegates can hear from industry leaders about travel trends, issues and innovations at a number of seminars, which will also be broadcast online.

The Tourism Division Team will be seeking to create new business opportunities for Montserrat that could result in increased visitors to the island in 2022, as well as get a better understanding of what the future holds for travel and tourism in a pandemic era.