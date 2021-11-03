2021 Remembrance Day Observance Closed to Spectators

Remembrance Day will be observed this year on Sunday November 7, 2021 with a condensed Commemoration and Wreath Laying ceremony, starting at 8AM at the Cenotaph, opposite the Public Market in Little Bay.

Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Remembrance Day Service and Parade will be closed to the public.

Only dignitaries, the Montserrat Legion and a fraction of members from the uniformed bodies will be in attendance.

While the wreath laying ceremony will be closed to the public, individuals who have been honoured with medals over the years are asked to wear the decorations to their respective churches on that day.

Also referred to as Poppy Day, Remembrance Day honours the heroic efforts, achievements and sacrifices that were made in the 1914-1918 and 1939-1945 world wars.

All public health guidelines, including the wearing of face masks or face coverings will be observed during the event.

The ceremony will be live streamed by the Government Information Unit (GIU).

