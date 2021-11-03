Get Free Virtual Training with Micro Pitch Caribbean

Do you want to move your business forward? This is your chance to learn more about digital, sustainable and financial planning tools that will help you boost your business!

Do you want to surf the digitalisation wave? Learn more about the innovative digital and e-commerce tools that will help you take your business to the next level!

Are you interested in green and sustainable business practices? Check out how this creates a win-win situation for your business and the environment!

Are you eager to upgrade your business management and financial planning skills? Discover how this will help you to create a sound financial basis for your business!

Then MicroPitch is for you!

MicroPitch offers you free virtual trainings that will equip you with the skills and tools to take your business to the next level. But this is not everything! MicroPitch also consists of a business plan competition that offers you a platform to show case (“pitch”) your business plans and innovations. Attractive prizes are awaiting the winners! To make sure that you are ready for the stage, the finalists will receive hands-on Pitch training by experienced entrepreneurs before the competition finals.

Apply now and take your chance to make your company known in the Caribbean and to boost your business!

MicroPitch Caribbean Entrepreneurship Training Series:

“Digitalisation and E-Commerce: Move your business forward with confidence” – Thursday November 4th, 2021 at 6:00 – 8:00 pm (Eastern Caribbean), 5:00 – 7:00 pm (Jamaica), 4:00 – 6:00 pm (Belize)

“Green and Sustainable Business Practices: Win-win for my business and the environment” – Thursday November 11th, 2021 at 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (Eastern Caribbean), 10:00 am – 12:00 pm (Jamaica), 9:00 – 11:00 am (Belize)

“Business Management and Financial Planning: Create a sound financial basis for your business” – Thursday November 18th, 2021 at 6:00 – 8:00 pm (Eastern Caribbean), 5:00 – 7:00 pm (Jamaica), 4:00 – 6:00 pm (Belize)

MicroPitch CARICOM Edition 2021 is organised by the European Investment Bank and Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, with sponsorship by the European Union, United Nations Development Programme, the Caribbean Export Development Agency, the Caribbean Climate Innovation Center and Fygaro: e-commerce business generator. Partnering on the initiative are the Caribbean Development Bank, The Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility, the Caribbean Microfinance Alliance, Development Finance Corporation Belize, Grenada Development Bank, Saint Lucia Development Bank, Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development Bank, the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce of Jamaica, LASCO Financial Services Jamaica, Société Financière Haïtienne de Développement S.A. and Action pour la Coopération avec la Micro Entreprise SA Haiti.

Join MicroPitch now!

More information and registration:

https://en.micropitchcaribbean.com