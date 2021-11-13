Governor’s Office Unveils Picnic Benches for Little Bay War Memorial Park

The Little Bay War Memorial Park has been popular with photographers for some time and now residents will be able to enjoy the beautiful scenery even more with the addition of tables and benches, courtesy of the Governor’s Office.

On Thursday, Governor Andrew Pearce hosted a lunch time picnic at the location to celebrate the installation of three concrete table and bench sets in honour of Her Majesty the Queen’s 95th birthday and to mark the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

Father Carlisle Vyphuis blessed the new tables and benches in front of a small group of invited guests, including Deputy Governor Lyndell Simpson, Commissioner of Police Steve Foster and Major Alvin Ryan of the Royal Montserrat Defense Force.

“The park is one of Montserrat’s beautiful green spaces with lots of shade and we hope it will become a favourite lunch spot for many in the future,” Pearce said.