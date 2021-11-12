Christmas Lighting Competition To Be Held In December

The Montserrat Tourism Division, in collaboration with the Montserrat Arts Council, will be holding its Christmas Lighting Competition this year.

The competition will have two categories: householders and businesses. Interested individuals are invited to register with the Tourism Division on 491 4703/415 4700 or with the Montserrat Arts Council on 491 8555/6, on or before Monday December 13, 2021.

Information on the Rules, Categories, Prizes and Judging can be collected from the Tourism Division, located upstairs the Building Society in Brades or the Montserrat Arts Council in Little Bay. For further information on the competition, persons can email info@montserrattourism.ms.