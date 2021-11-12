Montserrat Leaders Off to JMC in UK

A high-level team is now in England for the annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC). This is the first in-person meeting of the leaders of the Overseas Territories with their UK counterparts since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s meeting was held virtually.

The Montserrat delegation comprises Premier Joseph E. Farrell, Deputy Premier Dr. Samuel Joseph, Financial Secretary Lindorna Lambert and Director General of the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Services (MCRS), Peter W. A. White.

Minister of Education, Health, Social Services, Sports, Youth and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Charles Kirnon is the acting Premier of Montserrat effective November 11, 2021 until November 21, 2021, while Premier Farrell is on overseas duty.

Parliamentary Secretary Veronica Hector-Dorsette is the acting Minister of Communications, Works, Labour and Energy during the Minister Joseph’s absence.

Premier Farrell and team are also expected to connect with Montserratian communities in Manchester and other areas while in the UK.

The annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) brings together political leaders from the Overseas Territories and UK Ministers to discuss a number of UK-OT matters . The JMC is the principle forum for reviewing and implementing the shared strategy for promoting the security and good governance of the Territories and their sustainable economic and social development.

Read the 2020 JMC Communique – UK-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council 2020: communiqué – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)