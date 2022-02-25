Rotary Club of Montserrat Donates to Lookout Basketball Court Rehabilitation

The Rotary Club of Montserrat has announced a contribution of EC$1,595.00 towards the rehabilitation of the basketball court on the grounds of the Lookout Playpark. This donation is intended to assist the Montserrat Red Cross in procuring the necessary materials to repair and extend the existing basketball court on site.

The renovation of this basketball court is intended to aid in the re-establishment of recreational activities in the Lookout Leisure Park. In January, members from the Rotary Club also assisted the Montserrat Red Cross and the Lookout Action Group in the erection of playground equipment, including: a trampoline, see-saw, and a bouncy castle, etc.

Director of the Montserrat Red Cross, Glenn Francis, shared “We were pleased when the officers of Rotary approached us with an offer of support. One of our objectives this year was closer collaboration with other community groups. It was almost as though we were singing from the same hymn sheet.”

2021-2022 President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Siobhan Tuitt stated: “We’re really excited to be able to contribute to this venture! When The Montserrat Red Cross discussed this project with us, we immediately wanted to assist their efforts in renovating this play park. We couldn’t say no! Developing a play area in the Lookout village is a great project, and we really have to commend the Montserrat Red Cross and the Lookout Action Group for proactively taking the lead on this. The Lookout village is quite large, and children should have a free, safe, and inviting area to play. We were delighted to help with the donation and to put together the equipment.”

The Rotary Club of Montserrat’s support within the sports and recreation area also aligns with Rotary International’s Area of Focus: Economic & Community Development.

The contribution to the rehabilitation of the basketball court and the erection of the playground equipment in Lookout is just one element in Rotary’s intended efforts towards supporting the

development of safe spaces for children to play in Montserrat.

