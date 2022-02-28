Isles Bay Beach Bar Finishes in Top 10 of USA Today Poll

Congratulations to the management and staff of Isles Bay Beach Bar for finishing in sixth place in the international poll to discover the best of the Caribbean.

Voted on my readers and fans, the competition was launched in mid-January. Isles Bay Beach Bar was at #18 when the poll was opened.

Upon hearing the news, the management said “what a great result for the Bar and Montserrat we are such a small island with very little visitors over the last two years due to COVID, but we still got sixth place. We were up against some very large islands with visitors in the 10,000 of thousand each year. Hope this result inspires more people to come visit the beautiful island of Montserrat. Thank you everyone that voted.”

The top 10 winners in the category Best Caribbean Beach Bar are as follows:

Elvis’ Beach Bar – Anguilla Soggy Dollar Bar – Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands Hendo’s Hideout – Jost van Dyke, British Virgin Islands Esther’s Bar – Grand Anse Beach, Grenada SunShine Shack – Anguilla Isles Bay Beach Bar – Montserrat Umbrellas Beach Bar – Saint George’s, Grenada Catherine’s Café – Antigua da Conch Shack – Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Tony Macaroni’s Conch Experience – Freeport, Bahamas

Source: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-beach-bar-2021/