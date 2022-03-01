Sand Mining Operations in Upper Belham Valley Approved

Sand miners have received the green light to begin working in the Upper Belham Valley.

On Tuesday afternoon, Minister of Agriculture Crenston Buffonge announced that sandmining in Zone V can now formally take place.

“The sand mining industry is considered a key sector for the Government of Montserrat. It is the main export commodity from Montserrat, and the industry employs over 60 persons, bringing in much needed foreign exchange. After months of discussions and working with several stakeholders, the process to rezone and legalize new areas for sand mining has been formalized and approved. My Ministry has ensured that all the required steps are in place to guarantee transparency and that all protocols will allow for safe and sustainable operations of the sand mining industry,” a statement from the minister read.

The minister shared that his ministry had taken the following actions throughout the process of approving the new location for mining of the deposits which came out of the Soufriere Hills Volcano over the 15 years of explosive eruptions.