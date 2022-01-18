Vote For Isles Bay Beach Bar in USA Today 10Best Poll

Montserrat’s Isles Bay Beach Bar has been nominated for Best Caribbean Beach Bar in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards.

The site’s promotional blurb on the popular local bar reads: “Enjoy the cool Montserrat trade winds at this beach hangout at the mouth of the Belham River. Sit on the veranda decorated with fairy lights, and soak up the unchanging nature and tranquility while satisfying your food cravings with grilled seafood, burgers, salads, pizza, and chicken. Sip a cocktail or choose from the bar’s rum selection, and be sure to save room for the Guinness brownie with ice cream.”

It currently sits at #18 on the leaderboard but you can change that with your vote.

Voting is open for 28 days. You can vote daily at the link below.

Vote – Isles Bay Beach Bar – Best Caribbean Beach Bar Nominee: 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards

