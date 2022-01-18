Montserrat’s 40th St. Patrick’s Festival to Be Held March 12 – 19th

St. Patrick’s Festival 2022 will be held March 12 to 19 says the Montserrat Arts Council.

This year marks the 40th anniversary for the festival which will be a hybrid experience for the second year since the pandemic halted the 2020 edition of the popular event.

Director of the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) Kenneth Silcott, stated “St. Patrick’s Festival has great significance as it relates to Montserrat History. I am looking forward to the planned events, to include the National Honours and Awards Ceremony and The History of St. Patrick’s Book Launch, among other activities which will be announced in the coming days.”

MAC’s Head of Planning & Production, Sharlene Lindsey added, “As we continue preparations for the 40th anniversary of St. Patrick’s Festival, we are looking forward to an exciting week filled with both virtual and face-to-face activities.”

The St. Patrick’s Festival calendar of scheduled events is due to be released shortly with great consideration to Public Safety and COVID-19 guidelines.