Take this Survey on ZJB Radio Montserrat

Radio Montserrat (ZJB) is today launching an online survey to obtain public feedback on the station’s programming.

The Audience Survey will be available online over a two-week period, March 9-22, 2022.

This initiative is aimed at obtaining the views of Montserratians (including the diaspora), residents of Montserrat and other listeners regarding the services provided by Radio Montserrat (ZJB).

The feedback provided will aid the management and the technical teams to improve services and programmes in the short to medium-term; provide an insight into listeners interest which will lead to well informed programming; create a programming grid specifically tailored to the community’s needs; and measure how Radio Montserrat is meeting its audience needs and its own organizational goals.

To access the Survey online:

(i) Click on the following link https://tinyurl.com/ZJBAudienceSurvey

(ii) Visit www.gov.ms and select the survey from the home page banner

(iii) The survey link is also available on Radio Montserrat’s website: www.zjbradio.com

Hard copies of the survey are also available at the following locations:

 Radio Montserrat (ZJB) in Davy Hill; and

 Office of the Premier, Government Headquarters (main floor on the ground/road level)

Radio Montserrat is the Broadcasting Unit under the portfolio of the Office of the Premier.