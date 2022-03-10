Ferry Ticket Refund Programme

The Access Division, Office of The Premier, would like to inform the general public of the following as it relates to unused ferry tickets for the period 2017 – 2020.

As the 2021/2022 financial year is coming to an end, all holders of unused ferry tickets for the period 2017-2020 are asked to submit their requests to the Access Division by March 31st 2022 to accessmni@gov.ms or in person at the Office of the Premier.

Ferry Ticket Refund Procedures:

1. Applicants are required to go to https://www.ferry.ms and select the “Contact Us” tab.

The Request Information must be filled out to include your full name and the ticket confirmation number that was issued upon purchase of the ticket.

In the case for those who do not have access to an online service, Refund Request Forms can be collected from the Access Division, Office of the Premier, in Brades.

2. When the completed application is received by the Access Division, the applicant will receive a confirmation email or telephone call, using the contact information received on the application.

3. Applicants are required to provide the following relevant information to the Access Division, the information can be attached in an email to accessmni@gov.ms;

 Valid picture ID, Full Address, Banking Details and Contact Information.

(This information is relevant to initiate the refund payment process.)

4. If an applicant is residing overseas, the applicant may nominate a local representative on their behalf to receive the refund. The representative is also required to present the relevant information to facilitate refund process.

5. For those overseas clients who would like a direct transfer to their accounts, you are required to provide all the relevant information mentioned above to the Access Division. Please note that transfer fees would be deducted from refund total.

The Access Division is committed to making this process as efficient as possible. Please feel free to contact the Division at 491 3378 for any additional assistance.