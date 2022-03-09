DCash Service Resumes

Full functionality of the DCash digital payments platform has been restored effective Wednesday, 9 March, said the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). DCash is the digital version of the Eastern Caribbean (EC) dollar.

According to a media advisory, “as part of the restoration, the platform now benefits from several upgrades including an enhanced certificate management process and an updated version of the software which provides the foundation for the DCash system. Extensive testing and assurance exercises were conducted prior to restoration of the platform to ensure full functionality of the service in accordance with quality assurance specifications.”

The ECCB said it is continuously monitoring the system’s performance to optimise the user experience and increase user engagement.

Once DCash users load their digital wallets, payments and money transfers to friends, family and merchants in the DCash network can be made faster, safer and cheaper. DCash is sent and received within mere seconds, from the convenience of anywhere and with no transaction fees.

Seven of the eight ECCB member countries are currently enrolled in the DCash pilot; Anguilla will join soon. The introduction of an e-commerce function, which will enable businesses to accept DCash via their websites, and the rollout of government to consumer payments are also in the pipeline.

The free DCash app is available for download in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.