Where to Take Yoga Classes on Montserrat

Montserrat’s landscape offers a beautiful backdrop for working out, the terrain is ideal for enduring challenging runs and the gentle breezes offer respite and tranquility during a restorative yoga class.

Here are three yoga practitioners who offer both group and private sessions on the island.

Delon Searles | Undone Wellness Yoga | +1 (664) 393-2050 | (@undoneyoga) • Instagram

Delon is self-taught yogi and Certified Yoga Nidra instructor.

For the past five years through her business Undone Wellness, she has been helping the community in several areas of wellness, including yoga classes and vegetarian cuisine.

Her yoga classes are open to everyone, whether you are curious or becoming more health conscious.

“I enjoy helping new and seasoned yogis find the stillness of their mats,” shared Searles, who has been practicing yoga for seven years.

Regular class schedules are: Open Vinyasa – Mondays 5PM | Restorative – Tuesday’s 5PM

Drop ins are $20ec | Monthly (8 classes) $120ec

Group rates are also available. Sessions are 45-50 minutes long and open to everyone.

Emmy Aston | (@blue.mermaid.yoga) • Instagram | Blue Mermaid Yoga – Emmy Aston | Facebook

Emmy is a RYT-200 certified Yoga Alliance Teacher. Her 200-hr training was an Aim True: Integrated Vinyasa Yoga Certification, through the Colorado School of Yoga.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to complete my RYT-200hr study under the inspiring Kathryn Budig and the empowering Gina Caputo. These women, gave me a solid foundation in yoga and a passion for it. Currently, I am working on my 500-hr advanced certification with Tiffany Cruikshank in her program, Yoga Medicine,” shared the instructor.

“I think that is is important for a teacher to be certified. It is one thing when you are doing your own practice and know how your own body feels. It is another thing entirely when you are watching other people’s bodies, thinking of their injuries and conducting a class for them. You need to understand how their bodies move and how their life style effects those movements,” Emmy explained.

“For me, yoga is largely about the breath and body connection. About allowing your body to slow down enough to connect the breath and the body so that when you speed up again.. you stay grounded. It is about figuring out how your body moves, its limitations and its strengths and how you can work to balance the two. Everyone’s body is different.. so figuring out yours is key.”

Emmy hosts yoga classes at various locations on island. Currently, she is teaching at Isle’s Bay Beach Bar and at Ziggy’s in the mountains of Woodlands. Private classes are available on request.

Take Classes with a Guinness World Record Book Holder

Yogi Laser | +1 (664) 496-4656 | Yogi Laser – Facebook | yogilaser@yogilaser.com

On June 27, 2013, Kenneth “Yogi Laser” Greenaway set a Guinness World Record for being the fastest man to fit his entire body inside a box measuring 20 x 17.5 inches.

There is no expectation or guarantee that you will be able to do the same if you take yoga with Yogi but it will be an experience you won’t soon forget.

“A real yogi doesn’t follow belief but rather seeks consciousness of self through meditation and movement of yoga exercise. People in the West practice the physical exercise and still hold on to their belief until they are ready to be conscious of self.” explained Yogi.

Currently teaching level one sessions for beginners class from his yoga studio in Old Towne. He enjoys one-on-one sessions and small groups.