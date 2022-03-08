Disability Association to Host AGM Saturday at the National Trust

The public is invited to the Annual General Meeting of the Montserrat Association for Persons with Disabilities on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The AGM will be held at the Montserrat National Trust at 12:30AM.

Theme for the meeting will be “Nothing About Us Without Us” and will be chaired by Lyston Skerritt, Permanent Secretary (Ag), Ministry

of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports.

The featured speaker is to be Parliamentary Secretary Veronica Dorsette – Hector.

Following reports from president Harjinder Jutle and the treasurer Nadia Duberry, there will be elections for the new board.

Entertainment will be provided by Vice President of the MAPD Steve ‘Iceman’ Weekes.

Light refreshments will be served from noon.