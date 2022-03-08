Lester Ryan is New President of the Montserrat Children’s Society

The Montserrat Children’s Society recently elected its youngest president.
At last week’s Annual General Meeting, Lester Ryan, who served as Vice President last year, was elected as the new president.
Ryan is employed at the Department of Social Services and has been active with the organisation since completing his studies.
Guest speakers at the meeting were Harjinder Jutle, President of MAPD (Montserrat Association for Persons with Disabilities) and Anne Thomas, President of Davy Hill Action Group.
The new Executive Committee elected is as follows:
President – Lester Ryan, Vice-President – Annalicia Johnson, Treasurer – Fay Needham, Secretary – Clare Vincent
Committee Members are Carol Meyer, Kate Holding, Tiffannie Skerritt, Edris Wade and Margaret Ainsworth