Lester Ryan is New President of the Montserrat Children’s Society

The Montserrat Children’s Society recently elected its youngest president.

At last week’s Annual General Meeting, Lester Ryan, who served as Vice President last year, was elected as the new president.

Ryan is employed at the Department of Social Services and has been active with the organisation since completing his studies.

Guest speakers at the meeting were Harjinder Jutle, President of MAPD (Montserrat Association for Persons with Disabilities) and Anne Thomas, President of Davy Hill Action Group.

The new Executive Committee elected is as follows:

President – Lester Ryan, Vice-President – Annalicia Johnson, Treasurer – Fay Needham, Secretary – Clare Vincent

Committee Members are Carol Meyer, Kate Holding, Tiffannie Skerritt, Edris Wade and Margaret Ainsworth

The Montserrat Children’s Society (MCS) is the leading children’s advocacy organization on the island. The Executive Committee determines the general direction and policies of the association, governs the affairs of the organization and serves as trustee for properties and funds. The MCS is a registered not-for-profit organization established in 2014 for the purpose of supporting vulnerable children and their families to access supports and services in the areas of health, education, social care and safeguarding. The organization works in collaboration with government and other non-government agencies. Annually, it hosts a summer long camp for children free of charge.

