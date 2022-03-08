Photos from the International Women’s Day Agro Market

The Department of Social Services sponsored a Women’s Only Farmer’s Market on International Women’s Day at the Brades Arts & Education Centre parking lot in Brades.

Director of the department Teresena Fergus said 20 women registered to participate in the event. Fergus said the feedback from the public and the women has been positive, with many of them selling out the stock they brought to market.

Minister of Agriculture Crenston Buffonge stopped by at the market and tasted some of the treats on sale. He also spoke to the women farmers and commended them on their work.

On sale were pumpkins, papayas, green plantains, leafy vegetables as well as processed oils such as ginger, rosemary, clove and coconut.

Here are some photos from the day’s event.

