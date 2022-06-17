Final SDP Strategic Visioning Workshop on Monday June 20

As part of the National Consultation process to develop a new Montserrat Sustainable Development Plan (MSDP), the Government of Montserrat has organised the Final Strategic Visioning workshop for Monday June 20, 2022.

The workshop will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Montserrat Cultural Centre and will be made accessible to invited guests in the diaspora via Zoom.

The national consultation for the new Sustainable Development Plan commenced in November 2021 focusing on building consensus around what the high-level goals and development priorities for Montserrat should be.

As part of the consultation, the SDP Consultants met with stakeholders in a variety of sectors to include economic management, human development, environmental management & disaster mitigation and governance; as well as advocates, youth and diaspora stakeholders, to discuss the development priorities that should be in the new Sustainable Development Plan.

The Final Strategic Visioning workshop will therefore provide a forum to share the report findings from those workshops with the public.

Development Consultant Albert Daley from Jamaica, who was contracted alongside Trevor Spence to lead the national consultation exercise, will be on island from June 17 – 26 to facilitate the workshop.

In addition to the workshop, meetings will be held with key stakeholders around preparations for the next stage of consultations.

Residents are encouraged to share their views by completing the Visioning survey which can be accessed on the Government of Montserrat’s website or at the following direct link:

https://forms.gle/ZGYEjCJgBK8QesnQA

To learn more about the SDP process and how to become involved, contact the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management at (664) 491-2777 or by email at minfin@gov.ms. Information regarding the national consultations and the SDP will also be made available via www.gov.ms.