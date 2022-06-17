DMCA Hosts Annual National Hurricane Conference

Officials at the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) said they have completed preparations for the upcoming season and encouraged residents to be prepared. The department, which manages the island’s Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) held its annual National Hurricane Conference this morning at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

The meeting, featured remarks from Governor Sarah Tucker and Acting Premier Dr. Samuel Joseph.

The Governor’s Office has already tested its hurricane plans, shared Governor Tucker as she urged the community to work on their own plans swiftly.

Over the past two weeks, the governor has accompanied members of the DMCA to visit the designated hurricane shelters and checked the emergency stores at the DMCA warehouse.

Governor Tucker gave reassurances that the UK Government was committed to ensuring the safety of Montserrat and the overseas territories and stands ready to offer humanitarian aid and disaster relief. She thanked the DMCA and the other departments working to prepare the island for impending storms.

“Avoid complacency. Don’t let poor preparation be an issue. Act swiftly when storm warnings are announced,” the governor encouraged.

Minister Joseph told the gathering, which comprised senior management and heads of departments that Montserrat has been fortunate and it has been quite a while since the island has been impacted by a major hurricane. However, he added, we do need to be prepared and everyone needs to take on the responsibility of being ready. Director of the DMCA, Lt. Col Alvin Ryan said even a slow moving tropical storm could deliver major damage to the island as we can be impacted by flash flooding, landslides and other hazards. Kelvin White, the DMCA’s Operations and Logistics Officer said the EOC is maintained in a state of readiness. The inspection of all designated hurricane emergency shelters has been completed. All emergency generators under the responsibility of the DMCA were inspected and serviced in May. Warehouse inventory has been checked, the testing and maintenance of the early warning systems is completed along with updating relevant communication channels such as satellite phones. White said that the DMCA is looking at transitioning to a post-COVID-19 policy in the hurricane shelters. They do however, have procedures in place for handling COVID-19 cases should they arise. There are a total of 420 beds available for emergency shelters. This number could be reduced if COVID-19 cases require a shift in space allocation. The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 until November 30 annually. For the 2022 hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with 70% confidence.

2022 Hurricane Shelters

Salem

– Shiloh Pentecostal Church (Downstairs)

Cudjoe Head

– Cavalla Hill Methodist Church – Education Centre

– Cavalla Hill Methodist Church – Koinakraft Centre Davy Hill -Davy Hill Community Centre St. John’s – SDA New Ebenezer Church (Downstairs) Judy Piece – Bethany Methodist Church Lookout – Montserrat Girl Guide Headquarters